Janet Silveria, President & Chief Executive Officer, Community Bank of Santa Maria

A neighbor recently asked me “I hear you on your radio ads talking about shopping local. Why is it so important?” As if on cue, his son came over wearing a t-shirt from a recent school fundraising event. I spun my young neighbor around so we could see the back of his shirt, which had a variety of logos from the sponsors.

I asked his dad to find me even one logo from a non-local business. Of course, he could not. In fact, all the logos appearing on that shirt were from locally owned small businesses. I think I made my point.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and small business owners and the Chamber find themselves once again appealing to shoppers to keep their hard-earned dollars local. But my neighbor made me realize not everyone understands why it’s so important. So for starters, let’s revisit where this editorial began: charitable giving.

