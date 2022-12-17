A neighbor recently asked me “I hear you on your radio ads talking about shopping local. Why is it so important?” As if on cue, his son came over wearing a t-shirt from a recent school fundraising event. I spun my young neighbor around so we could see the back of his shirt, which had a variety of logos from the sponsors.
I asked his dad to find me even one logo from a non-local business. Of course, he could not. In fact, all the logos appearing on that shirt were from locally owned small businesses. I think I made my point.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and small business owners and the Chamber find themselves once again appealing to shoppers to keep their hard-earned dollars local. But my neighbor made me realize not everyone understands why it’s so important. So for starters, let’s revisit where this editorial began: charitable giving.
According to one SCORE survey, small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to local non-profits and community causes. That means when we shop at a locally owned small business, we are also contributing to our schools, churches, and charities. We’re supporting more concerts, parades, and beautification efforts, as well as cultural and social events. In short, we’re doing more to support our quality of life. And if that isn’t reason enough, there’s more!
Experts say two-thirds of every dollar spent at a locally owned business stays in the community getting spent again and again at other local retailers, entertainment venues, and restaurants. Local business owners are also more likely to use the services of local accountants, attorneys, and other professionals, and source their materials and supplies from other locally owned small businesses. All of which strengthens the economic base of our community.
And let’s not forget that the sales tax collected at local businesses funds first responders and other vital public services. When you spend money out of town or online, those sales taxes mostly support services in other communities.
If you do a lot of shopping at larger stores owned by big corporations, or what is commonly referred to as "big box stores", that is still preferred to shopping out of town or online. "Big box stores" may not do as much to support local non-profits or return as much profit to the local economy, but they still employ our friends and neighbors, and the sales tax dollars remain here to support public safety and other services.
Some of the more direct benefits you will experience by shopping local include encountering salespeople who know more about the products and will spend more time giving you personalized service. You also have a much better chance of finding that one-of-a-kind, unique gift. If you enjoy the convenience of shopping online, visit your local retailers first. Many of them improved their online presence and shopper experience during the pandemic.
As you contemplate your holiday shopping needs, I hope you will focus on locally owned small businesses. But please don’t stop there. Think "shop local" all year long because the benefits are never out of season.
Janet Silveria is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria and a member of the Economic Development Committee of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.