That's Fetch! offers personalized grooming experience for your pet | Chamber Spotlight

"The mission of That's FETCH! is to PAWsitively impact the quality of life of companion animals and provide unique bonding experiences for people and their pets," according to a message on their website.
A pet owner's relationship with their pet is highly personal. A connection based on trust and love is built over time, but is bolstered by specific affectionate moments that connect owners and their pets for a lifetime.
That connection can at times be tough to build after a stressful grooming experience that removes the individuality from your pets, placing them in a system that is focused on grooming as many pets as possible and not on providing a positive experience for each pet.
Owner Linda Greco opened That's FETCH! five years ago, with the goal of transcending the expectations of a traditional pet store and grooming salon by becoming a lifestyle center that creates a bonding experience for pet parents and their furbabies.
Planning for the business goes back more than a decade with an idea shared between Greco and her daughter. The two thought long and hard about what they wanted out of the store, before working on a detailed and clear business plan a full five years before opening.
"The products that we wanted to bring in the store were products that we ourselves would use," Greco said. "It is more about the quality and the items, and also about the education behind it."
The ability to walk into a local store and talk to professional staff focused on developing a relationship with pets and pet parents, builds a trust with That's FETCH! customers. If a customer's pet is having a problem in a certain area, people can come and be directed to items in the store that might be helpful for them and might not be available at other commercial stores.
That personalized and bespoke service is best highlighted by their approach to grooming services, which are handled by appointment for each animal.
"It's a little bit different, in that we offer individualized appointments that honor the furbabies as well as taking into account our groomers that we have," said Greco.
"Rather than just pushing appointments through like an assembly line, each appointment is dedicated to that pet," Greco continued. "With grooming, the money that you tend to make is upon the number of dogs that are completed."
"And the way that we do things, it's not quantity, rather it's quality.
That innovative approach not only creates a quicker grooming process, one that can take hours rather than the better part of a day, but also one that is less stressful for the pet and the groomer.
Greco spoke about the care and attention that pets receive from their staff, but took time to point out how much she focuses on the lives and job fulfillment of their employees. Working with multiple dogs during a day, bathing and working with larger groups of animals at one time can be stressful for groomers as well as the pets.
The individual appointments cut down on the ticking clock that each groomer has in their head during sessions; all while having to deal with the panting, barking and vocalizations of multiple dogs.
The less stressful grooming process creates a relaxing environment for your pet and their groomer, allowing them to focus on the needs and experience of each pet that they work with.
"We love our store," Greco said. "We love the pets that come in, it makes us smile each time that they come in."
But providing a high quality experience for your pet doesn't stop at the grooming process. Besides providing packaged snacks and treats that tantalize the taste buds of dogs from terriers to Tibetan mastiffs, That's FETCH! also creates canine cuisine that your pet can enjoy in their "beastro" in store, or take home to enjoy later.
The canine cuisines are all made in-house with human grade ingredients, and incorporate flavors, textures and ingredients that dogs love. "So, you got cheese, you got bacon, you've got jerky treats you've got sweet potatoes," pointed out Greco.
Stop in with your pet for a bite at 3564 Skyway Dr. in Santa Maria, or set up an appointment for a personalized grooming session on their website, https://www.thatsfetch805.com.