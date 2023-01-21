 Skip to main content
Chamber Spotlight

That's Fetch! offers personalized grooming experience for your pet | Chamber Spotlight

A pet owner's relationship with their pet is highly personal. A connection based on trust and love is built over time, but is bolstered by specific affectionate moments that connect owners and their pets for a lifetime. 

That connection can at times be tough to build after a stressful grooming experience that removes the individuality from your pets, placing them in a system that is focused on grooming as many pets as possible and not on providing a positive experience for each pet. 

Owner Linda Greco opened That's FETCH! five years ago, with the goal of transcending the expectations of a traditional pet store and grooming salon by becoming a lifestyle center that creates a bonding experience for pet parents and their furbabies.

Thats Fetch1.jpg
That's FETCH! owner Linda Greco talks about the mission and focus of her grooming and "spaw" business during an interview with Paulina Leang of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 
That's FETCH! in Santa Maria offers a unique experience for pets, and pet owners, focused on a high quality comfortable grooming and dining experience.  
Thats Fetch3.jpg
That's FETCH! has offered pet owners in the community a 'lifestyle center' that believes that your pet is priceless in Santa Maria's Skyway Center for 5 years now. 
Thats Fetch2.jpg
"The mission of That's FETCH! is to PAWsitively impact the quality of life of companion animals and provide unique bonding experiences for people and their pets," according to a message on their website. 

 
Thats Fetch4.jpg
Treats and chews are available for purchase at That's FETCH!, along with toys, treats and pet food that your pet that will love and pet owners can trust.
News Alerts