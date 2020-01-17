Saving a city: Buellton couple closes in on funding for cyber tech company to protect communities

In recent years, this has resulted in these major industries like water treatment plants, receiving an executive directive from the EPA to beef up security in order to maintain a license to operate.

Beyond guard fences and hard line alarm systems, these entities are now being required to provide computer security.

"Our business is to secure those devices," Kiss said. "Our goal is to make sure their devices are adhering to a good security policy."

Also a worry, he added that a large portion of stoplights in the U.S. are becoming computer controlled.

"I'm very concerned about that," Kiss said. "I'm not as concerned about whether your Alexa can listen in on you – as I'm sure the technology is transferable – but we're talking about the whole food supply chain."

Gearbox is designed to find, assess and fix cyber security vulnerabilities – before they become an issue.

"So much is not being publicized, [companies] don't want people to know that they've been hacked," said Glasgow. "Really what our device does is, it identifies those problems."