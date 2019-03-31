UVEX Blue Light Glasses
$8.49
If you spend a number of hours on blue screens, especially at night, you might want to pick up a pair of blue light glasses to help you sleep.
Blue screens emit some powerful light on your eyes and can cause some serious eyestrain resulting in lack of sleep.
The orange lens absorbs 98 percent of blue light from laptops, computers and tablets.
At the minimal cost of these glasses, you could buy a few for every member of your family.
USB Mosquito Killer Light
$35.12
If you have burned a highly scented candle to eliminate mosquitoes on a camping trip, then you might like to opt for this device that you can put next to you to get rid of buzzing insects while you sleep.
It's compact and can easily fit in your tent or next to the fire for a comfortable camping experience.
Batman Sleep Mask
$11.99
Can you be cool when you are asleep?
Now you can with this Batman Sleep Mask.
Great for kids or for an adult who is a superhero fan.
Comfortable and made with memory foam for a great fit, these are an exception to the boring, basic sleep mask.
Panda Ski Mask
$34.99
Here is a new twist on an old item: the ski mask.
There are a number of choices on the site to pick up a truly unique ski mask, for example, cats, bunnies, dogs and even some scary wolves.
If bank robbers wore this, there is fat chance any teller will take them serious.