UUNI 3 WOOD FIRED PIZZA OVEN
$275
Who says that wood fired pizza oven have to be gigantic? This Uuni 3 model makes wood-fired outdoor pizza in less than 10 minutes. Actual cook time is about 2 minutes. This oven reaches up to 932 degrees and can heat up roasted veggies, meat, fish and even bread. It runs on wood pellets and will cook at pizza up to 13".
DOORWAY PUNCHING BAG
$125.95
Daily stress can get to most people if they don't have an outlet. The Doorway punching bag is a simple and great way to punch out your problems without hanging a heavy boxing bag. This lightweight bag can be hung in a minute on any doorway.
There are a number of free workouts to follow or freestyle your punches. Quiet with no rattling chains to bother the neighbors, a great workout anytime of day.
NUFACE
$249
There are tons of products that claim they will soften the lines on your face. Nuface actually does just that with daily use. The smooth, cool, metal rolling balls emit microcurrents that stimulate and glide the contours of your face and neck.
There are several devices on the website addressing wrinkles around the eyes and all of them work in conjunction with a serum called "Fix". Similar treatments at a spa could run $120 and up.
ELECTRIC S'MORES MAKER
$20.24
S'mores anytime without making a fire, sounds great to me! There is an electric component in the center along with two steel prongs to place the marshmallows and toast them. There is a tray to put all your favorite S'more items, chocolate, graham crackers or mix it up with cookies and Reese's peanut butter cups.