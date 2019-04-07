Levit8
$23.95
There are a number of laptop stands out there that allow you to stand up while in use instead of sitting for hours upon hours.
The Levit8 is a foldable stand making it so much easier to carry around while not in use. It takes a bit of getting used to, but once you use it couple of times, it could be something that you might use often.
The Negg
$17.95
I really like it when a new product does exactly what it says it does, and The Negg is the real deal.
Place a hard-boiled egg inside the container, shake and it will loosen the shell enough to easily take off without all the hassle of peeling each small piece.
This is a nice little gadget for the kitchen.
The Glider
$45
Talk about a novel idea for cleaning windows. The Glider, magnetic window cleaner is great for getting both sides of the window at the same time.
Simply place one side of the Glider on the window and the other side on the other side of the window. The magnets will ensure that the two sides with follow each other while cleaning.
Poochselfie
$9.99
If you have pets, you know that trying to get them to look directly into a camera is almost impossible.
This device mounts to the top of your cellphone and gives your pet something to focus on, thereby giving you the best shot possible.
Easy fix, and wish I had thought of it.