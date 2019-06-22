FATBOY LAMZAC INFLATABLE LOUNGER
$129.00
Talk about uber comfort outside, on the lawn or at the beach, the Fatboy Lounger is just the ticket. This lounger can be easily be inflated and best of all, shared with more than one person. Another added feature are the four, strong pins to anchor it to the ground so you won't have to worry about it flying away or carried away by someone in a hurry. The long lasting coating also lends way to a long life of lounging in the summer.
OHNANA COOL TENT
Tents in the summer, unless they are in the shade, can be hot boxes and impossible to use during the day. The Ohnana Cool Tent, however reflects up to 90% of sunlight and the inside is completely dark when closed. There is an optional fan as well and best of all you can store your things in a cool place during the day.
SOMBRA SHADE PORTABLE
$99
Another way to stay cool is by putting up the Sombra Shade. This cover all is weather resistant, has an UPF of 50+, weighs only 6 pounds and couldn't be easier to put up. It provides enough coverage for 4-8 people and any coolers you may have brought along to the beach. The Sombra Shade has been tested in winds up to 40 mph so you should be OK in most locations.
H2O NINJA FULL FACE
$89
Snorkeling is an amazing sport and one that can be a ton of fun. The H20 Ninja Full Face combines the old school method of a separate mask and snorkel to create an all-in-one, full mask. Because the mask is full face, breathing is so much easier. I really liked the amount of sight available, unlike most smaller snorkel masks, enabling the user to see more sea life while in use.