Tablift
$39.95
In the last couple years, there have been a number of products that have come out to hold your tablet for a more comfortable way of viewing while in bed or on the sofa.
There are pillows and tables, but the Tablift is different because it bends and it's lightweight.
The beauty of this device is that you can form it to fit whatever position you are in and it holds your tablet firm while in use. And, it works with any tablet, full-sized or mini.
Baby Shusher
$34.99
This device is sort of like white noise for babies.
There is a video of a baby being quieted while listening to the Baby Shusher and it appears to work.
The device uses a real human voice "shushing" for 10 to 15 minutes, which seems to calm, sooth and quiet the baby when they are crying.
It's worth a try for new parents who want to get some extra sleep.
Super Ride
$1,399
For the person who likes the latest, greatest in road warrior toys, the Super Ride is it.
If you have ever tried a unicycle or even a pogo stick, you may realize how hard it is to balance. The Super Ride uses a fat tire to help balance while in use.
The video depicts a smaller male riding, so I can't imagine a large man on this. But if you are the right size, this may be a ton of fun.
Sublue White Shark Underwater Scooter
$699
Not really up for all the paddling underwater? Try this underwater scooter to get around on your next vacation.
It comes with a floater so your body keeps afloat and goes through your TSA airport check without a problem.
Lightweight at just 3.5 pounds and with a battery that can last 30 to 40 minutes, this should give you plenty of time to view all the sea creatures.