103018 CarnEvil 06.jpg

A visitor poses with a clown outside the CarnEvil haunted house held at the Solvang Festival Theater in 2018.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Solvang's annual Halloween haunted house will return for its 27th year to scare visitors Oct. 29-30.

The weekend event will move to the city of Solvang’s Annex building at 411 Second St. due to renovations underway at Solvang Festival Theater.

Doors will open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on both frightful nights. The kid-friendlier version also will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. each evening.

Cost to enter is $10 for adults and $8 for those 12 years and under.

Monsters and volunteers are needed and can visit www.cityofsolvang.com/310/Haunted-House for details and to obtain an application.

The event is co-hosted by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

