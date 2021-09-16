The annual Old Town Market trick-or-treat event will return to downtown Lompoc on Oct. 30, inviting children in costume to gather goodies from participating small businesses.
Local businesses are being encouraged to participate in the Saturday event by handing out candy from their storefronts or setting up a booth at the event's center, located at Centennial Park.
The registration deadline for participating businesses is Sept. 19 so they can be included on the public treat-or-treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The event is a means for small businesses to market their services, according to the Lompoc Chamber.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Recreation Department, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and Shop Small.
To register, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.