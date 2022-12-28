Shannon Marshall has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria’s leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, said Janet Silveria, bank president and chief executive officer.
Silveria said the bank’s leadership is excited about the talent and experience the Central Coast native will bring to the team.
“I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast,” Marshall said. “My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a perfect continuation of this journey.”