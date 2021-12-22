More than 400 lives were touched in the Santa Ynez Valley through the Central Coast Toys for Tots campaign, which culminated with a Fulfill-A-Wish gift distribution event hosted by Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People.
Local families from as far away as Los Alamos were treated to holiday shopping in a festive environment during the event held Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang, according to Development and Communications Director Erica Jane Flores.
Donations of toys, coats and basic household items were gathered from over 50 businesses, community organizations, schools, churches, families and individuals, and laid out in a boutique style for registered families. The Rotary Club of Buellton, with support from the Los Olivos Rotary, sponsored the coat drive, which clothed a number of families.
"This empowers the adults of the family to come by and shop for the things they need as if they were in a store," Flores said. "This way, they can have the joy of shopping and wrapping gifts for their families."
In total, the Fulfill-A-Wish program assisted more than 100 families, which Flores said is a 20% increase from pre-pandemic years, and a slight decrease from a year ago. The program itself has been in existence for 27 years.
Flores said the event was a success due to overwhelming community participation, which included over 50 volunteers that donated 200 hours to transforming the hall "into a fully operational two-day boutique." She said members of the community also pulled together to donate gift cards for teens.
"It's important we don't forget our teens," Flores said, noting that just under 70 teens, many who have outgrown toys, were also served this year.
People Helping People each year partners with the Marine Corps Reserve to distribute Toys for Tots donations and is the only official organization in the Santa Ynez Valley designated to distribute gifts — a duty not taken lightly, according to People Helping People CEO Valerie Kissell.
"We are in awe of the generosity of over 50 businesses, community organizations, schools, churches, families and individuals that have sponsored donation boxes; and generous volunteers and donors that have given their time, toys, clothing and funds,” she said.
Throughout the year, the agency helps the most vulnerable to navigate the hardest time of their lives, Kissell explained. "Especially throughout 2021, we have distributed an unprecedented amount of support in rental, utility and food assistance. Fulfill-A-Wish goes beyond basic needs and nourishes the human spirit."
Adding to the spirit of giving, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated $25,000 to this year’s Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The campaign partners with local agencies, such as People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the United Boys & Girls Club, to serve families.
While the Chumash Casino Resort's annual holiday concert which helps to bring awareness to the area’s Toys for Tots campaign did not occur this year due to the ongoing pandemic, a resort spokesman said the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians was able to honor its 18-year commitment to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children during the holiday season. This year's donation brings the tribe’s total contributions to the campaign over the years to $450,000, he noted.
The cause is one of importance, according to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“We are proud to maintain our long-standing partnership with a nonprofit that makes such a positive impact on children’s lives during the holiday season,” Kahn said.
For more information on how to make a monetary or toy donation to Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.