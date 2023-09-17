The Santa Maria Valley is a diverse community, and in recent years, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber has made a deliberate effort to better meet the needs of all businesses in our community.
With the Hispanic community making up over 60% of the Santa Maria Valley, and with the input and help of my partner and former board member Edgar Gascon, the Chamber has increased its outreach efforts to the Hispanic business community through the creation of the Hispanic Business Group.
I am a first generation immigrant here in the U.S. and the third generation owner of a small Mexican Restaurant located in the heart of Santa Maria. With Sept. 15-Oct. 15 being Hispanic Heritage Month, it feels like an ideal time to discuss the benefits of our local business community getting involved in the Hispanic Business Group’s meetings and networking events.
There’s so much to gain and nothing to lose when attending.
With such a diverse business landscape, fostering partnerships and collaboration is not just a choice; it's a strategic imperative for local businesses.
Getting involved in the Hispanic Business Group’s networking events provide an array of benefits to the business community, including the opportunity to:
- Expand Your Network: Connect with fellow business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, broadening your network and opening doors to new opportunities.
- Gain Insights: Learn from the experiences and expertise of Hispanic business leaders. Their stories and perspectives can offer valuable lessons and inspiration for your own business journey.
- Build Lasting Relationships: Cultivate relationships based on trust and mutual support. Building strong partnerships takes time and effort, and these events are the perfect place to start.
- Discover Collaboration Opportunities: Identify potential areas of collaboration or partnership that can benefit your business and the community as a whole. Supporting and linking arms with your neighbor can make a stronger impact.
While the Chamber hosts similar events, these events are planned and marketed by passionate members of the Hispanic Business Group, which provides our business community with a new network of individuals to connect with and expand your network.
The Santa Maria Valley Hispanic Business Group’s mission is to strengthen local businesses through fostering community engagement, providing business resources and tools, and supporting youth education.
The group meets monthly to plan networking events and discuss strategies to better engage with the local Hispanic business community, along with the Santa Maria Valley business community as a whole.
As Chair of the Hispanic Business Committee, I encourage our local businesses to find a way to get involved with these efforts. Whether you attend our mixers or monthly “Grow Your Business” events, or want to become a committee member and assist with planning and outreach, the group offers many ways to foster connections and expand your network at no cost.
Part of the Chamber’s mission is to be a “Champion for a Stronger Santa Maria Valley”. Embracing the diversity of our local business community and building relationships with a variety of professionals in the Santa Maria Valley will make us stronger as a community.
I encourage all of our local leaders and working professionals to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Hispanic Business Group to develop and expand these relationships.
This column was written by Tere Paredes, Chair of the Santa Maria Valley Hispanic Business Committee and owner of Maya Mexican Restaurant.