The Santa Maria Valley is a diverse community, and in recent years, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber has made a deliberate effort to better meet the needs of all businesses in our community.

With the Hispanic community making up over 60% of the Santa Maria Valley, and with the input and help of my partner and former board member Edgar Gascon, the Chamber has increased its outreach efforts to the Hispanic business community through the creation of the Hispanic Business Group.

I am a first generation immigrant here in the U.S. and the third generation owner of a small Mexican Restaurant located in the heart of Santa Maria. With Sept. 15-Oct. 15 being Hispanic Heritage Month, it feels like an ideal time to discuss the benefits of our local business community getting involved in the Hispanic Business Group’s meetings and networking events.

This column was written by Tere Paredes, Chair of the Santa Maria Valley Hispanic Business Committee and owner of Maya Mexican Restaurant.

