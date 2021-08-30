Local leaders in the business, nonprofit, medical and education sectors were recognized for their contributions to the community during the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala at Hancock College.
Honorees, many dressed to the nines for the black-tie event on Friday, were nominated by community members and then selected by a Chamber committee for various awards.
Chamber leadership selected Marian Regional Medical Center President and CEO Sue Andersen, along with all hospital staff, for the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of the COVID-19 patient surges, long hours and countless challenges faced by health-care staff over the past 17 months.
Molly Schiff, member and community engagement director for the Chamber of Commerce, said the timing felt right to recognize staff and leadership at Marian for their work during the pandemic and beyond.
"The way the entire team at Marian came together, innovated and served as true leaders in our community during the pandemic has been incredible, and this was our small way of paying recognition to that," Schiff said.
Andersen shared her pride in the hospital's entire health-care staff.
"The physicians, nurses, employees and volunteers are steadfast in their care of the community, despite an especially trying year. We are grateful to be recognized in our entirety, as this has undoubtedly been a team effort," Andersen said.
Along with Citizen of the Year, other awards bestowed upon local changemakers included Nonprofit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Tourism Partner of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Large and Small businesses of the Year, and the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award.
The recipients of the Nonprofit of Year Award didn't have to travel far to receive their recognition at Hancock's campus, since the honorees were Hancock College staff themselves.
Another member of the Hancock community, retired trustee Larry Lahr, also was honored this year as the recipient of the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award.
Young Professional of the Year went to Ivette Peralta, whose work in the community includes leadership roles with the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Several businesses also were honored during the 2021 awards. Santa Maria brewery Naughty Oak Brewing Co. was selected as Tourism Partner of the Year, Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters was selected as Small Business of the Year, and Morris & Garritano Insurance was recognized as Large Business of the Year.
In addition, World Financial Group agent Naomi Altergott was selected as Ambassador of the Year.
In order to comply with local health orders, the awards gala was held entirely outdoors in front of the Student Center on Hancock's campus.