David Hernandez has joined the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce staff as the new Hispanic Business Outreach and Service representative, a Chamber spokesman said.
In the newly created position, Hernandez will help the Chamber improve its engagement with and services to Hispanic-owned businesses.
Glenn Morris, Chamber president and chief executive officer, said Hernandez will split his time between direct Hispanic business outreach and supporting the Economic Development Collaborative’s Small Business Development Center effort to expand services to businesses in northern Santa Barbara County.
“We see a lot of value in this new partnership with the SBDC because of the overlap in the work David will do for both organizations,” Morris said. “Not only will this strengthen our relationships with our local business community, it will also help more businesses take advantage of the specific services available through the SBDC and other partners.”
Hernandez, a veteran whose background is in sales, specifically targeting the Hispanic market, military and first responders, has lived in the Santa Maria Valley for five years and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“Growing up in L.A. County, the Hispanic community showed the importance of local involvement and investing in the people,” Hernandez said. “I look forward to connecting with our local business community and providing the resources they need for continued success.”
He added, “Working with the Chamber, I hope to make a positive impact with the local Hispanic community by empowering and [strengthening] their economic development and growth.”
Hernandez can be reached via email at david@santamaria.com.