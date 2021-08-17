Santa Maria's local economy is continuing to slowly recover from the impacts of COVID-19 shutdowns over the past year and a half, with city officials hoping to rebuild rainy day reserves using excess revenue brought in by well-performing sales tax and other sources.
According to a quarterly financial report from the Santa Maria Finance Department covering the period from April to June, the city is planning to split $4.9 million in non-budgeted General Fund revenue from the past year into three "rainy day" accounts to help rebuild reserves.
Accounts like the Local Economic Augmentation Fund (LEAF) have dropped from a peak total of $11.7 million to $8.7 million in recent years, especially after city officials authorized withdrawals upward of $1 million in the last year to offset economic losses from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Along with the LEAF contribution, $1.6 million each will go toward the General Capital Project Fund and Reserve for Unfunded Pension Benefits, according to the report.
"The City Council authorized, as part of the 2020-22 budget, all General Fund revenues above expenditures as of June 30 of each year be transferred equally between those three accounts," the report, completed by Finance Director Mary Harvey, states.
During the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, sales tax was the greatest revenue source for the city's General Fund, bringing in around $26.7 million as of June. Much of the revenue came from out-of-state online purchases that were subject to local sales tax, according to the report.
While certain industries are seeing improvements in business, restaurants and hotels are still catching up, as predicted by financial experts last year.
"Sales growth in auto and transportation, construction and business and industry categories also contributed to the higher revenue. Revenues generated from the restaurant and hotel category are improving, but … are lower than the previous fiscal year," Harvey told the Santa Maria City Council Tuesday.
While revenue from transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as hotel and bed tax, makes up only a small portion of total General Fund revenue, it has shown improvements during the late spring and summer, bringing in $1.3 million for the fourth quarter.
According to the report, fourth quarter revenue accounted for 40% of all TOT revenue for the fiscal year. Along with summer being the busiest travel time for the hospitality industry, the improving COVID-19 landscape also helped to boost revenue.
"The surge is attributed to COVID cases dropping in April, May and June, more people being vaccinated, and society starting to travel," Harvey said.
While revenue is greater now than the same time last year, when COVID-19 shutdowns greatly restricted travel business, it still makes up just 4% of total General Fund revenue for the whole year, compared to the usual 5%, according to the report.
Revenue from permit fees also exceeded estimates, with total revenue around $196,000 greater than at the same time last year. A large portion has to do with ongoing increases in accessory dwelling unit (ADU) permits, 327 of which were approved in the last year alone.
Vacancies maintained in city departments throughout the year are beginning to be filled as a result of higher-than-expected sales tax revenue, especially in the fire and police departments.