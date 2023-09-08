A new car wash was approved for Santa Maria by the Planning Commission this week, with the automated facility to be located just two businesses south of an existing car wash and fueling station on South Broadway.

Approval of the Mister car wash came Wednesday night, just after the commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve the Alvin Newton Apartments, a project aimed at helping fulfill Santa Maria’s goal of making the downtown area around Broadway and Main Street more pedestrian oriented.

“So, for a town moving away from cars, we get another car wash,” noted Commission Chairman Tim Seifert following the vote.

