A new car wash was approved for Santa Maria by the Planning Commission this week, with the automated facility to be located just two businesses south of an existing car wash and fueling station on South Broadway.
Approval of the Mister car wash came Wednesday night, just after the commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve the Alvin Newton Apartments, a project aimed at helping fulfill Santa Maria’s goal of making the downtown area around Broadway and Main Street more pedestrian oriented.
“So, for a town moving away from cars, we get another car wash,” noted Commission Chairman Tim Seifert following the vote.
The commission also approved a gas station and two-bay car wash with a central vacuum system for West Betteravia Road on Aug. 16.
The Mister car wash, to be built on two vacant lots across South Broadway from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership, will use a conveyor to move several vehicles in a line through the wash tunnel and will offer 11 vacuum stations that also utilize a central pump.
As many as 28 vehicles can be held in an on-site queue, but the project’s traffic engineer said he doesn’t expect that many to be waiting at any one time, so the line should not extend out onto Broadway.
Planning commissioners unanimously approved the permits for the car wash but added two conditions — that the rear of the property be fenced along the alley to the west and that a gated emergency access be provided to the alley.
Commissioners agreed to require the fence at the suggestion of Commissioner Robert Dickerson, who was concerned that without it, homeless individuals would tend to congregate at the rear of the property as they do at other unfenced businesses along the alley.
The gated emergency access was recommended by Commissioner Tom Lopez, who worried about the safety of customers and employees.
Seifert was also concerned about the signs shown on the architectural renderings of the structure.
“There’s a lot of signs on that building,” Seifert said. “Is there something that we can [use to] limit that to just the front tower instead of like all over the thing, with Mister, Mister, Mister everywhere? I just think it’s a little bit much, myself.”
Planner Dana Eady said the sign permit would be considered separately and the city has specific sign requirements for that zone, including the sizes and how many signs would be allowed on which sides of the building.
She said the staff would be sure the signs meet city regulations.
“It seems like a lot of signs — that would be my comment,” Seifert responded.
Commissioner Esau Blanco said the entrance and exit driveways seemed too close together, but he added that was something that would likely be examined by Caltrans through its permit process.
Broadway doubles as state Highway 135, so Caltrans has authority over traffic impacts from projects along the route.
Customers will enter Mister through a driveway at the northern edge of the property that will open into three lanes, which will go through a point-of-sale canopy at the west side.
Planner Greg Vine said customers would be encouraged to purchase a car wash membership, which would allow them to use an “express lane” to the wash tunnel.
From the canopy, vehicles will loop around the rear to the car wash tunnel on the south side or go to the vacuum stalls along a center lane, which also can be used to exit onto Broadway if customers change their minds about washing their cars.
Once through the wash tunnel, drivers can exit onto Broadway or turn back up the center lane to one of the vacuum stalls.