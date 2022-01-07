The city of Santa Maria is partnering with the State Controller's Office to host a small business webinar for local business owners about the resources available to them from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Attendees can learn about the federal, state and local programs to assist their businesses, including grants, loans, contracting opportunities and more, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Along with State Controller Betty T. Yee, speakers from various agencies will be present to offer expertise, including the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Small Business Administration, California Department of General Services, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Office of the Small Business Advocate and State Franchise Tax Board.
Registration for the free Zoom webinar is available at bit.ly/3sfa9O1.
Questions may be directed to State Controller's Office spokeswoman Jennifer Hanson at 916-324-2709 or SCOComm@sco.ca.gov, or to the City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.