Christmas came early for many Santa Maria vendors and shoppers on Saturday in the form of a lively craft fair outside the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Organized by Elks member Carmel Schwindt, the first Christmas in July craft fair hosted 80 vendors selling a variety of handmade goods, from hair accessories and holiday home decor to jewelry and alpaca fleece goods.
"These vendors, a lot of them haven't had a show in over a year due to COVID," said Elks Lodge Lecturing Knight Steve Jones. "We've got people all the way from Bakersfield to Lompoc and everywhere in between, selling homecrafted goods."
All proceeds from vendor fees went toward the Elks Lodge Antlers youth program, which provides leadership and volunteer opportunities as well as recreational gatherings for local youth ages 12 to 20. As of Monday, the total amount of funds raised was still being determined, Schwindt said.