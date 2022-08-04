A Santa Maria business that’s been in operation for 24 years may have to move away after the City Council denied its appeal of a Planning Commission decision to not grant the firm a conditional use permit.

On Tuesday, council members voted 3-2, with Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to deny the appeal of the commission’s decision filed by Composite Plastic Systems Inc. owner Rienk Ayers.

The business, which creates faux trees and water tanks to conceal cellphone towers, is located in a series of industrial-style metal buildings on East Boone Street at the T-intersection with South East Street, where it has been operating since 2018 — without a business license and a use permit.

0
0
0
0
0