A Santa Maria business that’s been in operation for 24 years may have to move away after the City Council denied its appeal of a Planning Commission decision to not grant the firm a conditional use permit.
On Tuesday, council members voted 3-2, with Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to deny the appeal of the commission’s decision filed by Composite Plastic Systems Inc. owner Rienk Ayers.
The business, which creates faux trees and water tanks to conceal cellphone towers, is located in a series of industrial-style metal buildings on East Boone Street at the T-intersection with South East Street, where it has been operating since 2018 — without a business license and a use permit.
Ayers said that was the result of confusion over the company operating under two business names.
He said the business applied for the city license and permits under one name but is registered as a potential hazardous waste source under the other name, which it should have applied under.
After the city discovered the situation in 2019, a compliance order was issued, and a subsequent settlement agreement with the city stipulated the business was grandfathered in and could continue operating if it obtained a conditional use permit, said Dana Eady, planning division manager.
Ayers went through the process of obtaining a CUP, and the city staff recommended it be granted.
But planning commissioners decided the business is inconsistent with the surrounding residential neighborhood and Railroad Loft zone uses, and its outdoor storage would have aesthetic impacts on neighbors.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to deny the CUP, leading Ayers to appeal that decision to the City Council.
Soto asked Ayers what would happen if the CUP was not granted.
“There are no other adequate properties in Santa Maria or even in the area,” he responded, noting storage space is needed for poles up to 50 feet long in addition to work space. “We would have to move out of town, hopefully not out of state.”
Soto said she would support granting the CUP and eventually made a motion to that effect, but it died for lack of a second.
“To me it just sounds like there were a lot of misunderstandings … and mistakes, and I’m really concerned about what this would mean to the employees that you all have under you,” Soto said.
The opposition
Councilman Mike Cordero was worried about the potential impact of toxic fumes on residential areas.
“The use of the chemicals they’re using, I think, presents more of a concern to me, that it could drift over to some of the residential areas, and the fact that we haven’t had anything happen makes it very fortunate and good luck for us and good luck for the residents,” Cordero said.
But Michael Connolly, business manager for the company, said of all the products the company uses, the most toxic would be household latex paint that’s applied with rollers and mitts — not sprayers — to the welded metal poles.
Other council members who voted to deny the appeal focused on what they said was incompatibility with the neighborhood and the fact that the owner didn’t immediately obtain a license and permit when he leased the space.
“There are laws and regulations, you know, that the city has to abide by,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said. “We get complaints all the time about nonconforming ... even in residential zones where someone goes in and opens up a business in a residential zone and it’s just not compliable.”
She said it was a sad situation because the company has supplied concealed cell towers in the city.
“You know we have the zoning and we’ve gone through this, we’re doing a General Plan amendment now and going through the General Plan, and it’s really important,” Mayor Alice Patino said.
She said it’s important for people opening a business to do their due diligence on what the zoning is and what’s allowed in particular zones.
In the zone
When the Downtown Specific Plan was updated, the parcel Composite Plastic Systems sits on was zoned Railroad Loft, as were sites where Hancock Terrace Apartments and the Santa Maria Transit Center are located along with a long narrow strip across Miller Street.
Allowed uses in the Railroad Loft zone are not spelled out in the Specific Plan, which says the zone was added “to provide a connection corridor between downtown and Allan Hancock College.”
The Specific Plan says, “A number of existing industrial buildings and uses remain in the area that could potentially be reused with light industrial uses or redeveloped in the future as live/work units, student housing, or retail uses.”
Eady said new manufacturing businesses are not allowed in that zone, but those that existed when the plan was adopted in 2016 are considered legal nonconforming uses that can continue operating.
A manufacturing business that replaces another there within six months is likewise grandfathered in, she said.