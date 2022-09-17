The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is encouraging parents and caregivers with children who have shown an interest in business to enroll in their upcoming Junior CEO program.  

Junior CEO students will learn business basics while they work on operating a strawberry-themed dessert restaurant or sales operation. At the end of the course students will open their own dessert stands, or another approved concept, at the Santa Maria Town Center. 

The six-week digital business education course was originally developed by the Visalia Chamber but is currently licensed to Santa Maria who will host the program locally.  

