More than 150 people turned out Thursday night to see the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce honor the area’s top citizens and businesses at the annual awards gala in the Veterans Memorial Center.
In addition to chamber members and business owners, the event was attended by city leaders that included Mayor Alice Patino and City Councilwoman Gloria Soto.
After socializing with drinks and food against a backdrop of music from a solo guitarist in the courtyard, the crowd assembled inside the hall to hear remarks from Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the chamber.
Awards were then handed out to the year’s honorees that included retired Pastor Carl Nielsen, who received the Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award.
Among his other accomplishments, Nielsen is known as the man who recruited other members of the faith community to launch Serve Santa Maria.
The group invites volunteers to join forces twice a year to perform community service work, like painting facilities at parks, schools and nonprofit organizations, cleaning up trash, helping seniors with yard work and sprucing up their homes and covering graffiti in public places.
“This award that I am receiving, it’s not really about me,” Nielsen said prior to Thursday night’s gala. “It’s about ‘we.’ It’s all the people who volunteer with Serve Santa Maria that come out … to enhance our community.”
Peggy Blough, widow of Dan Blough, accepted the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award on behalf of her husband who served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, representing the 5th Supervisorial District, for nearly 16 years until his death in February.
Following his death, his fellow commissioners said they admired Blough for his ability to cut through peripheral issues to get to the heart of whatever project they were discussing as well as his deep knowledge of construction and the hurdles that must be cleared to get a project off the ground.
A developer and real estate broker, Blough was also known as a philanthropist, as is wife Peggy, and in 2014 the two were honored for giving back to the community at the Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon, where they were also presented with a proclamation from the city.
Together, they have contributed to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, GenSpan Foundation, Good Samaritan Shelter, Los Padres Artist Guild, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Santa Maria Valley YMCA and VTC Enterprises.
Robert Tolan, a U.S. Navy veteran, was honored with the Young Professional of the Year Award.
A VA Home Loan specialist at Veterans Lending Group, Tolan is also the co-founder with his wife, Cheryl, of Welcome Home Military Heroes, an organization formed in 2010 that greets returning service members at airports and other locations.
The two and their supporters have been at local airports as early as 3 a.m. to welcome returning military personnel.
"You can't even really describe it," Tolan has said of the feeling he gets welcoming troops home from overseas.
In 2015, the couple was honored for that effort with the Service Persons of the Year Award presented by the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce.
Other awards presented Thursday night included:
Nonprofit of the Year Award — Transitions — Mental Health Association
Nonprofit of the Year Award — United Way of Santa Barbara County
Large Business of the Year Award — Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench
Small Business of the Year Award — Cugini’s Pizzeria & Trattoria
Tourism Partner of the Year Award — Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café
Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award — Kelsi Fitzgerald of Veritas Innovative Pest & Termite Solutions.