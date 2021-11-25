As residents plan out their holiday shopping this year, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is encouraging buyers to support local businesses and organizations rather than opting for online purchases.
Beginning on Saturday and lasting until Dec. 19, residents who patronize local shops, restaurants and other businesses or donate to a local nonprofit can enter into a contest to win cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000.
“It has become almost second nature for many to shop online instead of visiting our local retailers,” said Chamber President and CEO Glenn Morris. “But by instead supporting local businesses, you’re keeping tax dollars in the community and paying the wages of friends and neighbors employed by these local businesses."
To enter the contest, residents can upload a receipt totaling at least $50 from a local business or organization, take a selfie at the location they are supporting, or engage with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce social media pages.
Residents can upload up to 10 receipts and five business selfies to increase their chances of winning with multiple entries. One social media interaction per platform will count as an entry.
Qualifying businesses are those located in Santa Maria, Orcutt or Guadalupe, as well as member of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Receipts from grocery shopping or utility payments do not qualify for the contest.
Winners will be announced Dec. 20. The Chamber will provide four $250 prizes, two $500 prizes and one grand prize of $1,000.
For more information, visit santamaria.com/support-local-win.