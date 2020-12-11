Santa Claus, holiday hours come to Santa Maria Town Center

The spirit of the holidays has come to the Santa Maria Town Center, with Santa Claus available for photos with kids and special holiday hours going into effect next week.

Families can visit Santa at the Town Center between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day until Dec. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Reservations are available for 15-minute visits with Santa, during which time kids can take a socially distanced photo next to the man in red, who will be separated from visitors by a plastic screen. Face coverings will be required for everyone ages 2 and up.

While reservations are encouraged, families also can opt for a walk-up appointment, with availability depending on the number of reservations that day.

Reservations can be made via the Where Is Santa page on the Santa Maria Town Center website at whereissanta.com/california/santamariatowncenter.

Photo packages cost between $30 and $50, with three package options available.

The Town Center is currently operating at 20% capacity, as required by the state's regional stay-at-home order, which took effect Sunday night in Santa Barbara County.

Under the order, some businesses in the Town Center have had to close again, including hair salons and barbershops like LV Hair Salon and Royal Barbershop.