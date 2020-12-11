Santa Claus, holiday hours come to Santa Maria Town Center

The spirit of the holidays has come to the Santa Maria Town Center, with Santa Claus available for photos with kids and special holiday hours going into effect next week.
Families can visit Santa at the Town Center between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day until Dec. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Reservations are available for 15-minute visits with Santa, during which time kids can take a socially distanced photo next to the man in red, who will be separated from visitors by a plastic screen. Face coverings will be required for everyone ages 2 and up.
While reservations are encouraged, families also can opt for a walk-up appointment, with availability depending on the number of reservations that day.
Reservations can be made via the Where Is Santa page on the Santa Maria Town Center website at whereissanta.com/california/santamariatowncenter.
Photo packages cost between $30 and $50, with three package options available.
The Town Center is currently operating at 20% capacity, as required by the state's regional stay-at-home order, which took effect Sunday night in Santa Barbara County.
Under the order, some businesses in the Town Center have had to close again, including hair salons and barbershops like LV Hair Salon and Royal Barbershop.
However, 43 of the mall's 66 total businesses remain open, including several gift stores, clothing stores and eateries, the latter of which are offering takeout only.
Shoppers can view which businesses are open by visiting the online mall directory.
The Town Center now is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with holiday hours set to increase next week.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 to 18, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Dec. 19 through Christmas Eve. The Town Center will be closed on Christmas Day.
Senior shopping hours are designated during the first hour of each day, when business is slowest. However, other shoppers also can visit at that time.
To view the mall's calendar for the month of December, visit santamariatowncenter.com.
The mall is offering special opportunities to win products during the 12 Days of Gifting event, which began Nov. 19. Gift giveaways and details are announced periodically on the Santa Maria Town Center Facebook page at facebook.com/SantaMariaTownCenter.
The Santa Maria Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-005
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-003
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-001
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-003
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-004
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-006
121020-smt-news-town-center-mall-santa-007
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.