Despite overwhelming opposition to a countywide workforce agreement from nonunion business owners and workers, Santa Barbara County will continue negotiating with unions to come up with a version acceptable to the Board of Supervisors.
Despite their polarized opinions, supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to have Public Works Department Director Scott McGolpin and staff continue negotiating for another two to three months on elements of the proposed workforce agreement.
Board Chairwoman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams as an ad hoc committee will work with McGolpin on the negotiations with the Tri Counties Building & Construction Trades Council.
Nonunion businesses early on in the process were excluded from negotiations on the agreement.
The workforce agreement would guide the county in bidding and hiring contractors for future construction projects, and in August 2021 the board directed the staff to develop an agreement based on one adopted by the city of Santa Barbara.
On Tuesday, the staff brought the board a potential workforce agreement with three options for modifying it, including doing a pilot project using one of the options to see how they would work.
The agreement proposed by staff would allow nonunion contractors to bring up to three of their core workforces to a job, then would have to hire one union employee for each additional nonunion employee until reaching a crew of nine, when all future hires would be union.
Only union apprentices would be allowed on jobs.
Nonunion workers would not have to pay union dues, but they would be required to pay into the union pension fund and, on projects of $20 million or more, into the healthcare insurance fund.
Offsite fabrication would be excluded from the agreement, as would professional services if performed by the county. Maintenance contracts and those signed during declared emergencies also would be exempt.
Of the 20 people who spoke during public comment, all but three opposed adopting any workforce agreement at all; two of the three supported an agreement, and one’s position was unclear but appeared to be in support.
“I don’t think in my 30 years I’ve seen anything like this as a solution in search of a problem,” said Andy Caldwell, representing the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business. “Much of the work [in the county] is done by local people, so I don’t know why you’re doing this.”
He noted the board had excluded 85% of the local companies and workers who do business with the county from negotiations.
“This is, in my opinion, [an] egregious violation of trust that not everybody affected was at the [negotiation] table,” Caldwell said. “That’s not representative government.”
Local business owners and workers said the agreement is discriminatory and will force nonunion workers to pay into union funds they’ll never see returns on, cause them to lose health insurance as they bounce from one to another, force longtime employees to sit at home while a union worker who’s never been part of the crew takes their place and take away workers' freedom of choice.
However, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart was adamant that a workforce agreement will benefit everyone and was frustrated it had taken so long for the staff to present a proposed agreement that didn’t meet what the board wanted.
“Today, unfortunately, we’re just recycling the same old tired ideological arguments against the benefits of a workforce agreement,” Hart said. I thought we were past this point. It’s long past time to finish this.”
He said the agreement should have a $5 million threshold, not include a rebidding clause, not have an expiration date, not allow bids both with and without using the agreement and should exempt all declared emergencies.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was on the other end of the spectrum, noting if he couldn’t explain to a nonunion contractor why it was good for his company, he couldn’t vote for it.
“For me, the nonunion folks being excluded is one of the reasons why we’re still in the middle of this mess,” Lavagnino said. “While this does have some winners in it … I don’t see the people I represent being the winners.”
He said for him to support it, the agreement would have to have a high dollar threshold, allow rebidding and either eliminate nonunion workers’ contributions to the union pension fund or give them back what they paid in if they don’t become vested in the plan.