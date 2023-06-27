San Luis Obispo County’s loss will be Santa Maria’s gain when the Ryder Truck Rental agency moves to a new west-side location following the Planning Commission’s approval.

Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit last week for Ryder Systems Inc. to set up operations in existing facilities on an approximately 1-acre site at 2365 S. Westgate Road, about half a block north of West McCoy Lane.

City assistant planner Greg Vine told the commission an existing 1,170-square-foot commercial building on site will be used for the company’s offices, and an existing 4,800-square-foot maintenance facility, with an attached 800-square-foot storage room, behind it will be used for upgrading and maintaining the fleet.

Ryder project site.jpg

The new Santa Maria location of the Ryder Truck Rental agency on South Westgate Road is shown in a modified aerial photo provided in a Santa Maria Planning Commission report.
