A street view provided in a report to the Santa Maria Planning Commission shows the existing facility on South Westgate Road that will become the new home of Ryder Truck Rentals. At front right is the office building, and behind it the maintenance building is visible down the southern access driveway.
The site plan for the Ryder Truck Rental agency location on South Westgate Road is explained by Santa Maria assistant planner Greg Vine, inset at upper right, in this screen shot from the live stream of the June 21 Planning Commission meeting.
Contributed
Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit last week for Ryder Systems Inc. to set up operations in existing facilities on an approximately 1-acre site at 2365 S. Westgate Road, about half a block north of West McCoy Lane.
City assistant planner Greg Vine told the commission an existing 1,170-square-foot commercial building on site will be used for the company’s offices, and an existing 4,800-square-foot maintenance facility, with an attached 800-square-foot storage room, behind it will be used for upgrading and maintaining the fleet.
An agricultural-related business was formerly located on the property, Fine said.
The fleet will consist of three service trucks, five rental trucks and one 52-foot trailer, which will be stored behind the maintenance building and screened from public view, he said.
Additional privacy slats will be installed on the chain link access gates to provide increased screening, which is one of the city’s conditions for grating the permit.
City Code requires 18 parking spaces on the site, and 21 spaces are already available at the location for employees and the public. An area is also designated for 14 tandem parking spaces for for the rental trucks and trailer.
Five employees, with a maximum of three on site at one time, will operate the business from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Vine said.
Pete Simmons of Urban Planning Concepts, representing Ryder, said the business is currently located just north of the Santa Maria Riverbed in Nipomo.
“One of the reasons for moving to this location is because during the last rainy season, they experienced some flooding on their property and wanted to relocate,” Simmons said.
Planning commissioners said they felt the business was an appropriate use for the site and were especially supportive because Ryder will make use of existing facilities and doesn’t plan to do any development.
“You were darned lucky to find a place because places like that are golden,” Commission Chairman Tim Seifert tole the Ryder representatives. “Very lucky.”