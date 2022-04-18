Restaurant owners in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties could be eligible for grants from the California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund to support businesses from across the state with equipment upgrades, employee retention and deferred maintenance, according to SoCalGas.
Those qualifying restaurants located within SoCalGas’ service area are encouraged to apply for a $3,000 grant from now through April 30.
To be eligible, restaurant owners must own less than three units and earn less than $3 million in revenue, according to SoCalGas, with priority given to restaurants owned by women and people of color.
Last year, the fund awarded 318 grants to independent restaurant owners, a SoCalGas spokeswoman said, noting that 65% of recipients were women-owned and 83% person of color-owned.
SoCalGas in 2021 co-founded the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund in partnership with the California Restaurant Foundation to help small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, for which SoCalGas donated $525,000, the spokeswoman said.
This year, the fund has earmarked nearly $1.5 million in small business grants to donate, she said, with $525,000 of that donated by SoCalGas.
“Restaurants and the families and employees that run them showed incredible resilience and strength as they adapted their businesses to serve all of us during the pandemic,” said David Barrett, vice president and general counsel at SoCalGas and California Restaurant Foundation board member.
“Last year’s grants provided essential support to local restaurants as they struggled to keep their doors open," he said. "This year, grant funds will provide support for kitchens or crews, while overall supporting restaurant resiliency.”
Grant applications will be open until April 30 and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.