Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for businesses that want to have a booth at the annual Business Expo, set for Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Radisson Santa Maria.
This year the Business Expo will have a Western theme and have an added component — a job fair for businesses looking to hire new employees, a chamber spokesman said.
The event will be open to the public, free of charge, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services to new as well as longtime customers.
Some of the businesses will have free samples, swag and drawings for the public.
Business owners and managers can also network with those from other companies at the expo, the spokesman said.
The chamber will conduct a “best booth” contest with a prize for the winner.
Chamber members that register before Jan. 6 will pay $150 for a booth space; after that, the price will be $200.
Businesses can also sign up for one of the 15 spots available on the Event Passport for $50 to have their companies listed on a postcard.
Members of the public who get the card stamped by all 15 booth operators will be eligible to win a prize.
Businesses that are not yet chamber members can contact Cara Martinez at 805-925-2403, ext. 852, or cara@santamaria.com for information on joining and participating in the expo.