Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for businesses that want to have a booth at the annual Business Expo, set for Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Radisson Santa Maria.

This year the Business Expo will have a Western theme and have an added component — a job fair for businesses looking to hire new employees, a chamber spokesman said.

The event will be open to the public, free of charge, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services to new as well as longtime customers.

