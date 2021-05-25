The Regal Edwards Santa Maria theater on Bradley Road kicked off its reopening weekend Friday and is showing various new titles after more than a year of closure.
The 1521 S. Bradley Road location joins the Regal RPX theater at the Santa Maria Town Center, which opened May 7.
"Judas and the Black Messiah" headlined Friday's reopening, with "Tom & Jerry," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Nobody" also currently playing.
Films including "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" and "F9" will be released in the coming weeks.
Indoor movie theaters first closed during the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, with Regal Cinemas further extending closures of their theaters nationwide in October as a result of the pandemic.