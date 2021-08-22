Just a few short weeks ago, we celebrated with many as restrictions that were disrupting our lives and putting local businesses and the jobs they support at risk were finally lifted. The news was full of stories about how our community and our economy were “roaring back” as we moved to reclaim our traditions and our way of living.
Today, it’s clear that we haven’t yet beaten the virus. The number of our neighbors and friends who are in the hospital has returned to unacceptable levels. We had to dig our masks out again.
The debates resumed around what measures worked or didn’t, should be tried or shouldn’t.
We’re all tired and frustrated and just a little grumpy with each other.
We’re all tired of the restrictions and the arguments. Fall is a season of school starting and lots of community and non-profit events – moments when we gather, renew relationships, and engage in all that makes our community the place we love.
The latest return to masking, whether you think it will work or not, feels completely avoidable because a safe and effective vaccine is readily available. Debates around masking seem to have taken our eye off the real target, getting as many people vaccinated as possible as quickly as possible.
Santa Maria has a well-deserved reputation as a community that comes together in times of need and takes care of its own. Surely we can agree this needs to be the last time we put restrictions on how we interact with each other and our ability to live our lives, do our jobs, and enjoy our community.
In that spirit, may I suggest the following:
1. Stop the arguments. We all have an opinion about whether masks are good or not, or whether government should impose restrictions on business or not. Let’s give each other the benefit of the doubt and step back from triggers designed to get us arguing again. When a local business asks you to put a mask on in their shop, recognize that it’s not their rule and they’re doing the best they can to stay open and survive. When a neighbor or colleague chooses to wear a mask, don’t criticize them.
2. Stop the spread. If you have put off getting vaccinated, reconsider whether it’s time to do your part to defend our community. If you can’t or won’t vaccinate, take responsibility for your choice and do what you can to ensure you’re not the cause of someone else getting sick or living with additional restrictions on their life or their business.
It's up to us to solve the problem together. Let’s do this #SantaMariaStyle and work together for one last push to rid our community of this awful virus.
Protect our community. Respect your neighbors. Please do your part.