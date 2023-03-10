On the night of April 25, 1970, firefighter William Alvin Newton, a seven-year veteran of the Santa Maria Fire Department, was standing atop a retaining wall adjacent to the Bradley Hotel.
Built in 1888, the two-story wood-and-brick Bradley Hotel on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway was derelict, empty and scheduled for demolition when an arson fire erupted inside it that night.
Crews from Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments were called in to assist the Santa Maria department in battling the massive blaze.
Newton, a 35-year-old father of three, was on the retaining wall directing water onto the raging fire when suddenly the hotel imploded, sucking him into the flames to his death.
A memorial to Newton, a city Water Department employee who also served as a reserve police officer, was erected on the site.
The bronze plaque, which includes “A Fireman’s Prayer,” now sits on a concrete base tucked into a low hedge next to the Bank of America parking lot.
“The memorial, very frankly, is not very visible and not very well known to people in the city, and that’s unfortunate,” said Andrew Hackleman, assistant city manager.
But that will soon change.
The Vernon Group plans to build a six-story mixed-use structure on the site, with apartments on the upper floors connected to the existing parking structure and commercial spaces on the ground floor with outdoor dining and seating in its plazas.
As part of the project, the Vernon Group has agreed to build an upgraded memorial to Newton that will be more visible in a plaza on the south side of the building.
The goal is to honor the life and sacrifice of Newton as well as the work and legacy of the broader firefighting community, Hackleman said.
“It’s an important part of the city’s history, it’s an important part of a family’s history and [it’s] a part of the history of our firefighters here in the city of Santa Maria,” he said.
The plaza will also contain an upgraded Four Corners memorial, which currently sits near the existing Newton monument and honors the founders of Santa Maria.
Potential designs for the new memorials were developed in meetings involving city staff, friends and relatives of Newton, firefighters and representatives of the Santa Maria Firefighters Union Local 2020, the Vernon Group and RRM Design.
Although none has been finalized, they were revealed to the City Council this week.
Hackleman said the memorial plaza could include a central feature like a statue or a fountain; a mosaic tile mural with a firefighter theme facing Broadway; and an American flag.
In addition, the Vernon Group is considering naming the building for Newton.
Hackleman said the group will continue refining the ideas to reach a final design.
The project is scheduled to go to the Planning Commission, then to the City Council for approval, later this year, he said.