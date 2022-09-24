 Skip to main content
Plantel Nurseries' growing business is ... expanding | Santa Maria Chamber Spotlight

Since 2001, Plantel Nurseries in the Santa Maria Valley has increased annual production from roughly 400,000 plants, to more than 1.8 billion. 

 Sergio Ruiz, Contributor

Plantel Nurseries in the Santa Maria Valley has grown high quality vegetable transplants for 35 years.

While the bounty of the Santa Maria Valley's agricultural land is easiest to see at harvest time as vegetables, fruits and flowers are loaded onto trucks, the work begins long before that.

The harsh conditions that crops face before harvest is most pronounced at the beginning; when weather, pests and predators can have a dramatic impact on the plants' growth, even on its ability to survive.

That is where vegetable transplants, like the ones produced by Plantel Nurseries, come in. 

Plantel Nurseries Chamber Spotlight Video Audio

Plantel1.jpg

Les Graulich, Plantel CFO/Secretary, walks into a room holding young vegetable transplants in trays at the company's Santa Maria production facility.  

 
Plantel5.jpg
Between their three Santa Maria Valley growing operations, Plantel Nurseries has 1,350,000 square feet of greenhouse space and about the same square footage in outside growing space. 
