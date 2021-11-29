Christi Ware has been promoted to the newly created position of director of accounting and finance for People’s Self-Help Housing Corp.
In her new role, Ware will oversee the functions of accounting for all business entities including audit preparation, tax return preparation, banking strategies and related affordable-housing regulations.
“Christi has a thorough understanding of our financial operations and was a natural choice for this important, new leadership role,” said Griffin Moore, chief financial officer. “Our organization will greatly benefit from the expertise and guidance that comes from her many years working in this field.”
Ware has more than 25 years of experience as a controller for multiple industries, including hospitality on the Central Coast, and media, real estate, technology and investment companies in Southern California, Moore said.
Since joining People’s Self-Help Housing in early 2020, Moore has improved interdepartmental procedures and communications, led critical projects and managed the audit process and relationships with multiple investors and lenders.
She also directed the budget process for the entire property management division and its 54 individual properties within the organization’s portfolio.
Originally from the Los Angeles area, Ware resides in Cambria.
For more information about People’s Self-Help Housing, visit pshhc.org.