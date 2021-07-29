Fans of Palo Mesa Pizza in San Luis Obispo County now can find a fifth location of the popular eatery in the Santa Maria Town Center, with a new style of pizza from award-winning chef and owner Michael Stevens and his crew.
According to Stevens, he and his wife, Kelly, began talking to the Town Center about bringing in a new Palo Mesa location about two years ago, with hopes of expanding from their three locations in Arroyo Grande and one in San Luis Obispo.
Palo Mesa finally opened its doors in the Town Center food court on July 19, offering Roman-style pizza by the slice to eager customers in addition to its traditional calzones, salads and sandwiches.
"We have a lot of followers down here, so we've had an eye on Santa Maria for a while," Stevens said. "We're excited about being here and about being a part of this community."
While three of Palo Mesa's locations offer American-style pizza with another offering Neopolitan-style, Stevens said he is excited for people to try the Roman dough recipe, similar to a focaccia, offered at the Santa Maria location.
"This will be our third concept — a Roman-style pizza. It's more of a bakers pizza, with special dough that takes a few days to prepare," he said.
Over the years, the Palo Mesa family has enjoyed growing their pizza-making skills at national and world competitions. In 2016 and 2019, Stevens took home bronze and gold medals, respectively, for the southwestern U.S. region at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas.
He plans to return with his skills in Roman pizza-making at the 2021 competition in August, alongside Kelly and one of his employees. His main point of pride is Palo Mesa's high-quality ingredients and all in-house recipes.
"It's just good, real food," he said.
According to Kelly, the Santa Maria location also will host a reading program that encourages children to read and log a certain number of books in exchange for a free pizza.
“We are working with the Friends of the Santa Maria Library located here at the mall to offer books for children in hopes to encourage reading. We are hoping with school shopping just around the corner, now would be a good time to start that," she said.
Palo Mesa Pizza at the Santa Maria Town Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Santa Maria Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.