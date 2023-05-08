 Skip to main content
Opening of Village Inn Hotel on hold; coffee company withdraws Lompoc plans

Locals will have to wait a little longer before the Village Inn Hotel opens its doors to the public, and forget about the coffee shop The Human Bean.

The Human Bean has officially withdrawn its building application with the City of Lompoc with "no reason given," said a spokeswoman on behalf of the Planning Division.

The franchise company headquartered in Medford, Oregon, in early 2021 announced its plan to open a drive-thru store at 401 N. H Street, which was at the time used as a car lot. The news came with the Dutch Bros. announcement that they too were establishing a java station in Lompoc. Dutch Bros. opened on Dec. 31, 2021.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

