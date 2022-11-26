Nostalgics, Inc.: Upgrading, improving home energy efficiency in Santa Maria for 40 years | Chamber Spotlight

Nostalgics, Inc. has gone through changes and added many services since Roy LePlante purchased the business more than four decades ago. Going from a busy chimney sweeping business to a large-scale chimney store and distributor while also being one of the oldest solar installation companies in Santa Barbara County.
That growth has been built on a strong commitment to professionalism, a history of trustworthiness and timeliness, along with a diligent adherence to the tradition of the chimney sweeping business.
While the fireplace, or heating your house with a fire might seem ornamental or only needed during traditional times of the year, Founder of Alternative Energy Solutions and Nostalgics, Inc. Roy LePlante, sees it as key to upgrading your home heating process into a new green future.
As LePlante points out, the chimney is the "biggest hole in your house." Customers using a fireplace insert or remodel from Nostalgics can expect a 10-20% energy savings right off of the bat, just from plugging that hole.
Outside of the initial energy savings from the installation, the devices are designed to push 70-80% of the heat into the house. "You actually heat your house without the furnace coming on, without that big electric motor turning on every 20 to 30 minutes all night long," LePlante said.
As a young man living in Europe, where his father was a school administrator on U.S. military bases, LePlante's mother called him to the window to see chimney sweeps standing outside of a house across the street. Looking out of the window of his apartment in Germany, he saw a group of men doing their yearly rounds to check appliances and flumes of their customers; one wearing the customary and traditional top hat.
While many people share the mental connection between top-hats and chimney sweeps, LePlante pointed out that only the head chimney sweep wears a top hat and the workers assisting usually wear something different.
LePlante said that he wore a top hat for nearly 40 years, but that recently he has "kind of eased off, because now that I am admittedly old I can't do a lot of the heavy work I used to do."
That choice to not wear a top hat says a lot about DePlant and the focus of Nostalgics, Inc. as a business. LePlante didn't faze out the use of the top hat because it fell out of style, or because the business changed their logo or branding focus (a top hat is still featured on the Nostalgics, Inc. logo) but because he no longer did the work that was required of a head chimney sweep.
When LePlante purchased Nostalgics, Inc. he welcomed the opportunity to strike out on his own because of his experience working for other people; where ever changing pay-out rates and service charges made it hard for him to maintain honest service to his customers.
That honesty is something that he highlighted when talking about what he trains his service technicians on, and what he thinks has been the key to his success.
"Being on time, or call if you are late. Do it, as you said you'll do it," LePlante stated. "If you make a bid, that is the bid there are no surprises; no, sometimes their are, after 40 years there are a few surprises."
The chimney sweeping business and the chimney store have been running for 40 years, but for more than 20 years now Nostalgics, Inc. has been a leader in green energy installation and a multifaceted energy efficiency company.
"I am the longest solar contractor for Santa Barbara County; and probably the oldest too," LePlante said with a laugh.
While the crew at Nostalgics, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience in professional service, one of the most tried and true idioms that LePlante has run into in his time in the business is to plan ahead when it comes time to giving him a call.
"It's always good to call the chimney guy in August or September. When you call him in November, or you call him the day before Thanksgiving and you want to see him; it will probably be New Year's before you see him."
So cross your fingers and give him a call for this year, but make sure you call him now to set up a conversation about transitioning your house to a more energy efficient home with the help of Nostalgics, Inc.
"We do new construction, we do remodeling. We do a lot of our own facework on the fireplaces. We tear things down and put new things in. Refit and reface it."
Just remember, plan ahead and call early.
This spotlight article and video was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. You can learn more about their impact and advocacy for businesses in the Santa Maria Valley by visiting their website, https://santamaria.com.