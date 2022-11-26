 Skip to main content
Chamber Spotlight

Nostalgics, Inc.: Upgrading, improving home energy efficiency in Santa Maria for 40 years | Chamber Spotlight

For more than 4 decades Roy DePlante and the people of Nostalgics, Inc, & Alternative Energy Solutions have been helping home owners increase their home's energy efficiency with fireplace inserts, solar array installation and more.

Watch this short clip with DePlante to learn more, or go to the Nostalgics, Inc. website - http://www.nostalgicsgreen.com/.

This video was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Learn more about their work advocating for businesses, and economic development in the Santa Maria Valley on their website, https://santamaria.com.

Nostalgics, Inc. upgrades and improves your home's energy efficiency

Nostalgics, Inc. has gone through changes and added many services since Roy LePlante purchased the business more than four decades ago. Going from a busy chimney sweeping business to a large-scale chimney store and distributor while also being one of the oldest solar installation companies in Santa Barbara County. 

That growth has been built on a strong commitment to professionalism, a history of trustworthiness and timeliness, along with a diligent adherence to the tradition of the chimney sweeping business. 

While the fireplace, or heating your house with a fire might seem ornamental or only needed during traditional times of the year, Founder of Alternative Energy Solutions and Nostalgics, Inc. Roy LePlante, sees it as key to upgrading your home heating process into a new green future. 

Nostalgics 1.jpg
Roy LePlante talks about his business Nostalgics, Inc.
Nostalgic's, Inc. has been in business for 40 years.

