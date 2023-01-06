2023 is here, and that means changes (or at least the resolution for change) for us all. As you hit the treadmill, wait for that morning shake to finish blending or just need a moment for mindfulness, check out the changes that the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has introduced to their website.
The new Chamber of Commerce website debuted this week, with an updated user experience featuring large information sections, an easy to navigate community calendar and a centerpiece section highlighting local business spotlights.
Enhanced event listings, business directories and interactive landing pages all make it simple for you to learn more about the work of the Chamber.