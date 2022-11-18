A new Starbucks Coffee approved for East Main Street by the Santa Maria Planning Commission will have a dual-lane drive-thru and is expected to improve traffic congestion at the current entrance to the Marian Health and Wellness Center.
Commissioners approved the project Wednesday on a 4-0 vote after Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez had recused herself from the discussion.
Plans call for a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks on 0.8 of an acre on the southwest corner of the Home Motors 5.8-acre site, which will require removal of the auto dealership’s observation deck and a portion of the observation offices, according to a city staff report.
The coffeehouse will have seating for 36 indoors and an outdoor patio seating on its north side, where the entrance is located, which will protect patrons from some of the East Main Street traffic noise.
A straight sidewalk along the north side of East Main Street will be reconstructed as a meandering sidewalk to provide more room for the roots of the mature magnolia trees that are already there, and one new tree will be added.
Presumably, the Starbucks with no drive-thru service currently located in the adjacent commercial building will close when the new coffeehouse opens.
When the commissioners got their first look at the project at a study session back in May, they were concerned about the design exacerbating congestion that exists where a driveway into a commercial building at East Main and the northbound Highway 101 onramp is adjacent to the driveway leading to the Marian Health and Wellness Center to the north.
They were also concerned about the potential of vehicles stacking up in the drive-thru lane, said senior planner Carol Ziesenhenne.
The project was then redesigned, which will lead to closing the existing driveway to the wellness center and incorporating that into the Starbucks driveway farther east.
Ziesenhenne said a survey of Starbucks in the county found the maximum number of vehicles in a drive-thru line at one time was 14; the redesign with the double drive-thru lanes will accommodate 19 vehicles in the queue.
A “keep clear” zone where the wellness center and drive-thru traffic meet will avoid driveway blockages.
Commissioner Esau Blanco expressed concern about the potential for a future extension of the right-turn pocket to the Highway 101 onramp but admitted there’s no way to know the future of that intersection.
But commissioners generally favored the project and the new design.
“I think it’s a marked improvement,” said Chairman Robert Dickerson. “I think it’s good to have a coffee shop there.”