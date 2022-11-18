A new Starbucks Coffee approved for East Main Street by the Santa Maria Planning Commission will have a dual-lane drive-thru and is expected to improve traffic congestion at the current entrance to the Marian Health and Wellness Center.

Commissioners approved the project Wednesday on a 4-0 vote after Commissioner Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez had recused herself from the discussion.

Plans call for a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks on 0.8 of an acre on the southwest corner of the Home Motors 5.8-acre site, which will require removal of the auto dealership’s observation deck and a portion of the observation offices, according to a city staff report.

