Tucked away under a red awning at the site of a former Clark Avenue art gallery, Orcutt's newest business invites local residents to roll up their sleeves and make their own wall-worthy home decor regardless of their skill level.
The Orcutt location of Board and Brush Creative Studio, a do-it-yourself craft company which originated in Wisconsin and now has over 200 locations across the United States, offers workshops for handmade wall signs and other decor featuring both seasonal designs and more personalized messages.
Orcutt owners Tina and Todd Schoffstoll are currently preparing for the grand opening of the studio on Saturday, following a handful of soft opening workshops over the past week that introduced the concept to the community.
While self-proclaimed artists and creators are welcome, the Schoffstolls and their team provide all the necessary tools so even those without a creative bone in their body can make something they're proud of.
"It’s almost foolproof, and it’s hard to mess up," said Tina, whose family moved to Orcutt from northern California in 2019. "It's truly DIY, because you have a raw piece of wood, and you’re gonna distress it, sand it and stain it. Once the wood is prepared, there’s different painting styles they can choose from."
The concept is similar to a paint-and-sip studio, where residents can enjoy art projects alongside beer and wine refreshments. However, rather than everyone making the same design, participants choose from hundreds of stencils when they register online, and have the chance to create it during a workshop.
Available designs for the "pick your project" workshops include seasonal messages and illustrations on wood planks with varying finishes, as well as options for personalized door, wall and porch signs featuring family names or addresses.
The plan for now is to offer a few workshops each week, mainly on the weekends, while the Schoffstolls spread the word about their business and get it off the ground.
"I wanted to find ways to try to meet people and get involved in the community," Tina said. "We like being in downtown Orcutt — it always feels community-oriented, and everyone's been very welcoming."
While Tina brings organizational skills to the business, her husband, Todd, is relying on his background in the lumber industry to help with selecting the right types of wood for various projects.
"I came in with the preexisting knowledge of wood. It’s great to be able to use my expertise," Todd said, joking that Tina is the face of the company while he brings the sweat equity.
The Board & Brush location, the former site of gallery Morley and Art Brut 117, also offers private workshops fit for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, corporate team-building events and other occasions.
Along with "pick your project" workshops, the studio will offer some specialty workshops focused on more difficult pieces like benches or doormats.
Orcutt Board & Brush Creative Studio is located at 117 E. Clark Ave., with workshop hours varying depending on the week. Residents can register for workshops and view project options online at boardandbrush.com/orcutt.