Ever heard the saying "it’s all about who you know"? I believe this to be true through networking. So what does “networking” even mean?
It means building a group of people around me that I can both send referrals to and who can send them back as well. It means an abundant source of people I can utilize as resources in both business and personal aspects. It means making new friends and growing my inner circle. It means getting to know people, their businesses, and their personal lives. It means building community with each other.
When I launched my first business That One Photobooth LLC in 2018 with my partner Christopher La Casse, we decided to start the business as lean as possible - no loans and no debts.
That went well until the pandemic hit. We had no income and so we drowned in debt for about a year and a half and debated on closing the business altogether. I joined a coalition called Reopen the Central Coast with a bunch of local business owners desperate to open back up and return things back to a sense of “normal” again.
Though they were mostly restaurant owners, that is where I made my first networking connections and felt the power of being connected with some of my fellow local community business owners.
During this time, I was working a 9-5 as an employee but I decided to begin a second business as an independent contractor under the business name Vanessa Rae Media.
In December of 2020, I found the courage to take the leap to quit my job and become a full-time, self-employed entrepreneur. As I began to build up my business, I quickly discovered that clients referred to me via word of mouth or by meeting them during networking events made up my entire clientele base. Networking and building community catapulted my business to immediate success.
When the world began to open up again and events began to return, the photo booth business felt brand new - as if we were starting over from scratch. I decided to try and get our name into people’s mouths and minds again, so I joined both the Santa Maria Women’s Network (SMWN) and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.
I attended the monthly meetings and joined the Board for the SMWN, I attended weekly Build Your Breakfast meetings, quarterly mixers, and some ribbon cuttings with the Chamber. I attended every gathering that I could and I told everyone about That One Photobooth. I received referrals and leads, and landed really great gigs because of them. It felt like I was gaining business because of who I knew.
Meanwhile, I joined Facebook pages and groups related to my industry. One in particular soon became my favorite due to their values, inclusivity, and helpfulness. I answered as many questions as I could and tried to help as much as possible.
People started private messaging me asking to be friends because of my advice. Eventually, the moderator of this group asked me to speak at an annual photo booth conference held in Vegas! The invitation was prompted by my willingness to chime in and help people, be vulnerable and share embarrassing “lesson learned” stories, and my love for networking. Wow! I’ll take it.
Taking things a step further, I created a Facebook page called “Central Coast Photo Booth Network” with the intention to connect photo booth owners here on the Central Coast. By creating a network of individuals within the same industry, I wanted to create a space where we can help each other with problems, train each other on new technology or routines, and essentially get on the same page so that we can provide equal value to all of our customers in our communities.
Furthermore, my hope was to bond and trust each other enough so that we can loan each other gear when necessary, cover a gig if someone gets sick, and just really be there for each other since we each know the unique challenges that come with our industry.
I wholeheartedly believe in community over competition and have taken a few new boothers under my wing to ensure their success as well. Though this group has had slow momentum so far, I am hopeful and determined to continue growing it and hope that my competition begins to feel more like family as time goes by.
If you’re looking to grow your business, or perhaps your friend circle, or develop a list of awesome resources for services and/or products, I urge you to join a networking group, or two!
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber and the Santa Maria Women’s Network were huge catalysts to both of my businesses. It has felt like business and opportunities have just dropped in my lap. I have made so many new friends and referral connections and still continue to make new ones with almost every event I attend. I’ve been able to utilize their services or purchase their products and I love that I am able to support my local community members as well.
You don’t have to be an extrovert to do these things, you just have to be able to introduce yourself and tell someone about what you do, then listen to their introduction and remember who they are.
From there, do your best to refer people, make connections, and be grateful when someone refers a client to you. It’s rather easy! You just have to show up. Who is ready to network and continue helping me build our community together?!
This guest commentary was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and was written by Vanessa Rae Grossman, owner of Vanessa Rae Media and That One Photobooth.