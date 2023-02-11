Ever heard the saying "it’s all about who you know"? I believe this to be true through networking. So what does “networking” even mean?

It means building a group of people around me that I can both send referrals to and who can send them back as well. It means an abundant source of people I can utilize as resources in both business and personal aspects. It means making new friends and growing my inner circle. It means getting to know people, their businesses, and their personal lives. It means building community with each other.

When I launched my first business That One Photobooth LLC in 2018 with my partner Christopher La Casse, we decided to start the business as lean as possible - no loans and no debts.

This guest commentary was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and was written by Vanessa Rae Grossman, owner of Vanessa Rae Media and That One Photobooth.

