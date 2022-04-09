As we transition from the pandemic and the changes it wrought on the workplace and work in general to a “new normal,” we are challenged in new ways.
You must figure out practical and logistical things, like do your employees stay remote or come back to the office (if you still have one!). You also must figure out how to retain the employees you do have.
Many employers' answer to the “Great Resignation” has been to throw money at the problem … "here’s a bonus, here's a gift, here’s a day off (but please make sure you check your email!)."
An article published by McKinsey & Company in 2021 reported that because of the isolation, uncertainty and change brought about by the pandemic, employees are craving a human investment in the workplace. Specifically, employees want to feel valued by their managers, yet this need seems to be overlooked by employers.
Employees rated “valued by my manager” as the No. 2 most important factor, only behind “valued by my organization.” Yet, employers placed it significantly lower, behind the more transactional aspects of work like compensation and the ability to work remotely. This striking difference between what employees want versus what employers think they want is a problem.
As organizations rethink whether they will stay remote or require their employees to come back to the office, I can’t tell you how many times I have heard my clients express fear that if they require their employees to come back, they will all resign and find employment elsewhere where they have more flexibility. For some, that may be true and, yet, maybe the employer needs to focus on something different.
It's interesting to think about what “valued by my manager and the organization” means to the employees. (I feel an employee survey coming on!) All kidding aside, you don’t have to guess what that means, you can simply ask. Once you get the answer, the real work begins.
Most managers are promoted because they are technical experts. You do excellent accounting work, so we’re going to make you an accounting manager. If you happen to be good at managing people, that’s ancillary. You may have success managing the people on your team who think like you or have a similar working style. What happens when you have someone on your team who has a different way of thinking or doing things or communicating than you? That often spells disaster.
The good news is that good management and leadership skills can be taught. It doesn’t have to be the way it was likely for you — you got promoted to people manager because that was the only career path available for career advancement and you figured it out for yourself. Where would you be if you had training? How much smoother would it have been for you? How much quicker could you have gotten ahead?
It makes sense to train managers and leaders and it also makes cents. By having managers be responsible and accountable to actually managing people, it gives the higher-level executives more time to do higher-level activities. It shows employees that you are willing to invest in them and their future and it increases productivity, efficiency and ultimately, top-line revenue.
Manager training and coaching increases employee retention and satisfaction. It’s good for you and it’s good for business. As Henry Ford said, “The only thing worse than training your employees and having them leave, is not training them and having them stay.”