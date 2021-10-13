101321 Floriano's Mexican Restaurant 1

Lompoc eatery Floriano's Mexican Food and Fresh Cuts is officially open for business at its new North H. street location.

Lompoc eatery Floriano's Mexican Food & Fresh Cuts has officially opened the doors to its new H Street location after a year of delays caused by the pandemic.

"Now open! Our new home, can't wait to see you all!" the restaurant announced Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Manager Antonio Rodriguez co-owns the restaurant with his mother, Maria Rodriguez, wife Katie and his father, Floriano, who originally launched the family businesses 15 years ago.

Comments from local patrons came streaming in on social media that expressed excitement, "I've missed you so much — I'm so excited," "Congratulations! Can't wait to come and check it out," and "Hurray!!!"

The brand-new building — previously owned and occupied by Taco Roco — is located across the street from the old Carrow's building, at 1140 North H Street.

Florian's offers indoor dining and order pickup services. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

For updates and the menu, go to www.facebook.com/FlorianosMexicanFood

The main dining area at Floriano's Mexican Food and Fresh Cuts is now open to patrons.

