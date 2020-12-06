Women Winemakers hosting holiday fundraiser to benefit Foodbank

In an effort to support those in need this holiday season, the Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers collective is hosting a virtual fundraising event with all proceeds benefitting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
All funds raised will aid in the nonprofit's much-needed food distribution efforts stemming from increased demands this year, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at seagrapecellars.com/shop/ through Dec. 11 for a chance to win three separate wine packages, to include bottles of wine and unique experiences donated by area female vintners.
“At this time of year, we are usually in the beginning phases of planning for the next year’s Women Winemakers Celebration, and while there are still many uncertainties of the possibilities for a March 2021 event, we can still make a difference in other ways — when it’s most needed,” said Karen Steinwachs, co-founder of the annual Women Winemakers Celebration, winemaker at Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard, and owner/winemaker of Seagrape Wine Co.
Proceeds from the annual women winemakers celebration are donated to a local nonprofit organization of choice. This year the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was picked.
The Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers Celebration, a charitable event traditionally held each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, brings together a cohort of female winemakers from around the county in a show of support for each other and other working women, worldwide.
Laurel Alcantar, senior development manager for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, explained that the holidays and winter months are normally a difficult time for the populations they serve.
"This year, the economic impact of COVID-19 has created a drastic increase in need. The Foodbank has steadily doubled the amount of food we distribute in a typical year,” she said. “We are truly grateful to the Women Winemakers for putting this together and for helping us ensure that everyone in our community has access to healthy food this holiday season.”
This year, like many Santa Maria residents, Cecilia Abrams planned to celebrate a smaller, less intimate Thanksgiving than normal.
