Winners announced for 11th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 11th annual Halloween-themed event that invites locals, tourists and merchants to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses.
Winners posted were judged in six different categories and are as follows:
- Most Danish — Viking Laser Design
- Best Photo Opportunity — Santa Barbara CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
- Spookiest — The Giving Ink
- Best Use of Business Theme — Cailloux Cheese Shop
- Most Humorous — Solvang Senior Center
- Best Use of Recycled Materials — Coastal Plumbing Solutions
- Best Overall, Voters Choice — Succulent Café
The Best Overall, Voters Choice winner, Succulent Café, was chosen by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and those who voted to represent Solvang in the valleywide Harvest Cup trophy competition, which includes neighboring community participants.
The final contest winner will be announced and given an award at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Solvang Farmers Market, according to a spokesperson.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
