Wildling Museum to celebrate Valentine’s Day with perfume-making workshop

The Wildling Museum will host a Valentine's Day perfume-making workshop led by artisan perfumer of Sol Aromatics, Susan Farber, MFT, on Saturday, Feb. 8. A morning session will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by an afternoon session from 2-4:30 p.m., at the Museum, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

At the workshop, attendees will learn about the dynamics of natural perfume and create their own custom Valentine’s Day fragrance, using oil extracts like ylang ylang, chocolate, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and vanilla to compliment their own personal body chemistry.

The workshop will feature scent games that connect smell with emotions, images, and memories, an interactive and educational discussion on a variety of essential oils and absolutes sourced from around the world, and a custom-made fragrance and take-home guide on the procurement process.

Faber, a certified aromatherapist and founder of Sol Aromatics, began her formal studies in natural perfume-making seven years ago with master perfumers Mandy Aftel, Sarah Horowitz, and Shelley Waddington after a lifelong passion that began as a child.

