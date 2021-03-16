The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present virtual program "Art Through the Window: A Conversation with Holli Harmon & Nicole Strasburg," from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The two artists will discuss their process and the work that went on behind the scenes while creating the Wildling’s two newest art installations designed for viewing from the outside-in during the museum's mandated COVID-19 closure.

Harmon will offer attendees insight into her process — from painting to building three-dimensional clouds and planting live kokedama plants in the course of her work.

“I plan to focus on how an artist uses materials to express and communicate a story,” Harmon explained. “We’ll look at what an art installation entails, and how we got to this point.”

Harmon's immersive Tower Gallery installation "Holli Harmon: The Nature of Clouds" centers around a Norfolk Island pine tree floating beneath bright blue, cumulus cloud-filled skies. Large chandelier crystals hang suspended by invisible threads from ceiling to floor in a brilliant rain shower as plants are suspended at varying heights.

The plants on display are made up of kokedama moss balls that are planted with coleus, spider plants and various succulents. Beneath the suspended crystals and plants are three weathered eucalyptus tree stumps, their faces covered with mirrors to reflect back the sky and patterns above. The exhibition will be on view through fall 2021.

Accompanying the new Tower Gallery exhibition is Strasburg's window art installation titled "Wintering: A Fox Tale." The series of papercut fox silhouettes, according to the artist, was specially designed to bring joy and wonder to passersby during the museum’s extended closure. The public is invited to enjoy the works, which are illuminated at night, through spring 2021.

According to a spokeswoman, both Harmon and Strasburg donated their time to the Wildling Museum in a joint effort to find creative ways to bring visibility to the museum and inspiration and engagement to audiences during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Walk through the Cypress: 'If by chance you like flowers ...' Ah, the art of nature! Ah, the art inspired by nature. The Cypress Gallery has reopened its doors to what is hopefully the beginning of new era of return-to-normal, with a show that celebrates the essence of spring. Lots of flowers!

The suggested donation for the artist virtual event is $5. To register and learn more, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-art-through-the-window

Questions can be directed to info@wildlingmuseum.org, or 805-686-8315.

The Wildling Museum’s ongoing Zoom programming is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.

