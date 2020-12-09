You are the owner of this article.
Wildling Museum hosting by-appointment holiday shopping experience

A California-themed tree ornament is one of various items for sale at the Wildling Museum's online store, available through the holiday season.

The Wildling Museum will host a private holiday shopping experience, open to the public, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday. 

The program runs through Dec. 23. 

Due to new regional COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, and in the interest of public safety, the holiday shopping experience will be offered to the public by appointment only for private parties to shop or pick up items purchased online, according to a museum spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said new items are being added to the online museum store on a daily basis. The website can be accessed at wildlingmuseum.org/ 

All sales help support the museum.

To set up a private shopping appointment, contact 805-688-1082, or contact Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org with questions.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

