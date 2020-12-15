Wild West Pizza owner David Goldy named Peace Prize nominee for community service

Lompoc‘s Wild West Pizza and Grill owner David Goldy has been nominated as the ninth candidate for the 11th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize based on the myriad ways he has served the community over his eight years in business.
A recent example includes furnishing those in need with free rolls of toilet paper and water on an honor system during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, he also instituted a 25% discount on all purchases.
During the 2018-19 federal government shutdown, Goldy made an unprecedented decision to provide pizza and other foods to all workers at the Federal Correctional Complex, officials added. The decision helped provide for those families whose wage earners were required to work while not being paid.
Every year on Veterans and Memorial Day, Goldy also offers free pizza to veterans. On the anniversary of 9/11, he sends free meals to both Lompoc Fire Department firehouses, as well as to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Station 34 on Harris Grade and to the Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department to honor and support those men and women in uniform.
Goldy and Wild West Pizza and Grill continually support a number of local charities and nonprofits through special discounts and fundraisers, officials said.
He supports an anti-bully campaign in partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District, making it possible for teachers to reward deserving students with coupons for free pizza. He also makes it possible for Lompoc policemen to pass out “positive tickets” to deserving citizens.
Lompoc is fortunate to have a citizen who searches for ways to help the community, said Peace Prize officials, adding that Goldy's efforts have helped, and continue to help, hundreds of people.
Other 2020 Peace Prize nominees are the Singing Simmons Sisters, Business Book Club, tai chi teacher Yuka Freeman, teenage school board candidate Alexander Murkison, five leaders of the Black Lives Matter March, grassroots philanthropist Veronica Williams and social worker Tara DeLira and minister to the homeless Brian Halterman and his wife, Renee. Nominations closed Dec. 1.
The 11th annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.
