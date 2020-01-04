Where and how to recycle household waste in Santa Maria

While it’s tougher for consumers to reclaim their cash deposits on bottles and cans after the closures of most collection sites, those items may still be incorporated into curbside recycling bins.
Your blue curbside bins also accept dry and fairly clean cardboard boxes, telephone books, paper grocery bags but no plastic bags, chipboard like cereal and cracker boxes, paper except paper towels and toilet paper, catalogs, magazines, unwanted mail, metals including aluminum, steel, aluminum foil, glass bottles and jars, plastics CRV 1 through 7 but not styrofoam.
A variety of items cannot be recycled and should be placed in the regular black trash cans, some of which have green lids, not the blue recycling containers.
Those include plastic bags, ceramic and ovenware dishes, clothing and fabrics, furniture and wood, Styrofoam, including packing pellets, and waxed paper items like cardboard juice boxes, milk cartons, waxed paper liners, waxed cups, etc.
The green bin, in some cases black with a brown lid. is for yard waste, including grass clippings, leaves, small branches, flowers, ivy and other plants but not wood.
Used motor oil
Recycled motor oil is reprocessed for use in furnaces and electricity generating power plants or refined into lubricating oils.
Santa Maria area residents may transport up to 20 gallons of uncontaminated used motor oil to any of these locations for recycling:
Auto Zone — all locations
Black Road Auto, 1500 S. Black Road
Brumit Diesel, 1631 N. Carlotti Drive
Bush’s Automotive, 211 W. Betteravia Road
Honda of Santa Maria, 2175 S. Bradley Road
Jiffy Lube — all locations
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts — all locations
Pep Boys, 1723 S. Broadway
Rizzoli’s Automotive, 1149 W. Tama Lane
You have free articles remaining.
Santa Maria Car Wash, 617 S. Broadway
Santa Maria Nissan Mazda, 1001 E. Battles Road
Santa Maria Regional Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Collections Facility, 2065 E. Main St.; open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; no fee to drop off residential household hazardous waste
Santa Maria Wash & Lube, 2301 S. Broadway
Toyota of Santa Maria, 700 E. Betteravia Road
Electronic waste
City residents may bring up to four electronic waste items to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. for free disposal from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except holidays.
E-waste items include televisions, computer monitors, laptop computers, printers, VCRs, DVD players, Blu-Ray players, cellphones, telephones, radios, fax machines, video cameras, modems and routers, electric typewriters and microwave ovens.
Mattresses
Residents of Santa Maria may bring up to five mattresses or box springs to the landfill for free disposal. More than 75% of mattress materials are recyclable, including the steel, foam and wood.
Items that may not be recycled in the program include waterbeds, sleeping bags, pillows, cushions, loose bedding, blankets, sheets, futons, sofa beds, air mattresses, loose mattress pads, mattress toppers, playpens and infant carriers.
Textile Reuse Program
Every year, Santa Barbara County residents throw away 11 million pounds of usable clothing and household textiles that could instead be reused, including clothing, bedding, belts, shoes, towels, soft toys and anything made from fabric.
Those items can be delivered to local thrift stores or the Santa Maria Utilities Department. To learn how to deliver items to the Utilities Department, call 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
Household hazardous waste
Household hazardous wastes are materials commonly used in and around households that are considered harmful, toxic substances, including paints and thinners, pesticides, herbicides, oil and fuel additives, starter fluids, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermometers, electrical switches and tires.
Santa Maria has developed a collection program that includes recycling for consumer use as well as proper disposal of the materials.
City residents may drop off up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of dry waste, free of charge, at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Collections Facility, 2065 E. Main St., during collection hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.