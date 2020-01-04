Where and how to recycle household waste in Santa Maria

While it’s tougher for consumers to reclaim their cash deposits on bottles and cans after the closures of most collection sites, those items may still be incorporated into curbside recycling bins.

Your blue curbside bins also accept dry and fairly clean cardboard boxes, telephone books, paper grocery bags but no plastic bags, chipboard like cereal and cracker boxes, paper except paper towels and toilet paper, catalogs, magazines, unwanted mail, metals including aluminum, steel, aluminum foil, glass bottles and jars, plastics CRV 1 through 7 but not styrofoam.

A variety of items cannot be recycled and should be placed in the regular black trash cans, some of which have green lids, not the blue recycling containers.

Those include plastic bags, ceramic and ovenware dishes, clothing and fabrics, furniture and wood, Styrofoam, including packing pellets, and waxed paper items like cardboard juice boxes, milk cartons, waxed paper liners, waxed cups, etc.

The green bin, in some cases black with a brown lid. is for yard waste, including grass clippings, leaves, small branches, flowers, ivy and other plants but not wood.

Used motor oil