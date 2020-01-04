Where and how to recycle household waste in Santa Maria


Trash, recycling bins

Although many buy-back centers have shut down throughout the state, northern Santa Barbara County residents can still help save the planet by placing trash in their gray or black wheelers, left, and recyclable items in the blue wheelers, right, for curbside pickup.

 Mike Hodgson

While it’s tougher for consumers to reclaim their cash deposits on bottles and cans after the closures of most collection sites, those items may still be incorporated into curbside recycling bins.

Your blue curbside bins also accept dry and fairly clean cardboard boxes, telephone books, paper grocery bags but no plastic bags, chipboard like cereal and cracker boxes, paper except paper towels and toilet paper, catalogs, magazines, unwanted mail, metals including aluminum, steel, aluminum foil, glass bottles and jars, plastics CRV 1 through 7 but not styrofoam.

A variety of items cannot be recycled and should be placed in the regular black trash cans, some of which have green lids, not the blue recycling containers.

Those include plastic bags, ceramic and ovenware dishes, clothing and fabrics, furniture and wood, Styrofoam, including packing pellets, and waxed paper items like cardboard juice boxes, milk cartons, waxed paper liners, waxed cups, etc.

The green bin, in some cases black with a brown lid. is for yard waste, including grass clippings, leaves, small branches, flowers, ivy and other plants but not wood.

Used motor oil

Recycled motor oil is reprocessed for use in furnaces and electricity generating power plants or refined into lubricating oils.

Santa Maria area residents may transport up to 20 gallons of uncontaminated used motor oil to any of these locations for recycling:

Auto Zone — all locations

Black Road Auto, 1500 S. Black Road

Brumit Diesel, 1631 N. Carlotti Drive

Bush’s Automotive, 211 W. Betteravia Road

Honda of Santa Maria, 2175 S. Bradley Road

Jiffy Lube — all locations

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts — all locations

Pep Boys, 1723 S. Broadway

Rizzoli’s Automotive, 1149 W. Tama Lane

Santa Maria Car Wash, 617 S. Broadway

Santa Maria Nissan Mazda, 1001 E. Battles Road

Santa Maria Regional Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Collections Facility, 2065 E. Main St.; open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; no fee to drop off residential household hazardous waste

Santa Maria Wash & Lube, 2301 S. Broadway

Toyota of Santa Maria, 700 E. Betteravia Road

Electronic waste

City residents may bring up to four electronic waste items to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. for free disposal from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except holidays.

E-waste items include televisions, computer monitors, laptop computers, printers, VCRs, DVD players, Blu-Ray players, cellphones, telephones, radios, fax machines, video cameras, modems and routers, electric typewriters and microwave ovens.

Mattresses

Residents of Santa Maria may bring up to five mattresses or box springs to the landfill for free disposal. More than 75% of mattress materials are recyclable, including the steel, foam and wood.

Items that may not be recycled in the program include waterbeds, sleeping bags, pillows, cushions, loose bedding, blankets, sheets, futons, sofa beds, air mattresses, loose mattress pads, mattress toppers, playpens and infant carriers.

Textile Reuse Program

Every year, Santa Barbara County residents throw away 11 million pounds of usable clothing and household textiles that could instead be reused, including clothing, bedding, belts, shoes, towels, soft toys and anything made from fabric.

Those items can be delivered to local thrift stores or the Santa Maria Utilities Department. To learn how to deliver items to the Utilities Department, call 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

Household hazardous waste

Household hazardous wastes are materials commonly used in and around households that are considered harmful, toxic substances, including paints and thinners, pesticides, herbicides, oil and fuel additives, starter fluids, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermometers, electrical switches and tires.

Santa Maria has developed a collection program that includes recycling for consumer use as well as proper disposal of the materials.

City residents may drop off up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of dry waste, free of charge, at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Collections Facility, 2065 E. Main St., during collection hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

