Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) will host an open house in two locations on Aug. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. for nurses and LVNs who would like to learn about the advantages of a career in the field of Home Health and Hospice Care.
VNHC open house event will be held concurrently at two locations in Santa Barbara County: 2029 Village Lane, Solvang and 512 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara.
The informal evening will offer attendees an opportunity speak with experienced managers and nursing professionals on hand.
Refreshments will be served. Bring a colleague.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Danny Ornelas, in-house recruiter at hr@vnhcsb.org or 805-963-6223 or register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nursing-open-house-for-rns-and-lvns-santa-ynez-valley-tickets-66489316335.
More about the organization can be found at www.vnhcsb.org.